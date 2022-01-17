No Caption ABCDE EMN-220117-165828001

The family of Ted Vines, from Alford, have released a statement through Lincolnshire Police.

In a tribute to Ted, his family said: “Ted was loved by everyone – he was happy, fun and brilliant and had so many people who loved him.

“On Sunday, he was on his way to play football for Alford Under-12s at Branston, as he was a part of that team.

“Everywhere he went, Ted made friends. He was a special part of the community for everyone.”

The family are being supported by loved ones, friends and specialist officers at this time.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, which happened on the B1190 at 9.48am on Sunday and involved a silver Mercedes-Benz A220 and a silver Ford Galaxy, to get in touch.