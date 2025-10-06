Evie Pig set to make debut in brand new Peppa Pig show at Butlin’s in 2026

Evie Pig will be making her big debut at Butlin’s in Skegness next year in a brand-new Peppa Pig show

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter

Details of value for money, term-time getaways that are perfect for families with always on-the-go tots have been released this week.

Starting from as little as £39*, there’s so much included in the price of every Showtime term-time midweek break, with a jam-packed schedule of exciting activities and brand-new shows for 2026 from tots' favourite TV and book characters.

In 2026, Evie Pig will be making her big debut in a brand-new Peppa Pig show, exclusive to Butlin’s. Joining the famous Pig family on selected Showtime breaks is Fireman Sam, who is saving the day and solving clues in the new The Lost Pirate Treasure and Tom Fletcher and Dougie Poynter’s laugh-out-loud musical The Dinosaur that Pooped a Rock Show. Plus, a fantastic tribute to Ms Rachel, bringing all the most popular songs and games from one of the world’s biggest YouTube creators and a brand-new Mister Maker family show.

These incredible shows will be joined by new and returning Butlin’s original shows, including a new Skyline Gang performance and the back by popular demand Jack & the Beanstalk pantomime. On selected Showtime breaks throughout 2026, the all-year-round pantomime and the brand-new Peppa Pig show featuring Evie Pig will have relaxed showings.

A few adjustments will be made to the relaxed shows, with gentler sounds and more lighting, to make the shows more inviting to a wider range of guests. Alongside our friendly team members who will be on hand to help with any needs, the incredible cast will introduce the show to emphasise that the story is fictional, and nobody is in danger.

With repeated entertainment and activities throughout Showtime breaks, laid-back dining options and the handy Hire Shop filled with all the essentials, from travel cots to highchairs, these breaks work around families’ different schedules and needs.

There’s loads of activities included in the price of Showtime breaks to keep lively tots entertained. Whether they are training to become the next football superstar in free football sessions, letting their imaginations run wild with Little Tikes’ toys in the dedicated Little Tikes Town space or showing off all the best dance moves at the Tots Disco, There’s loads of activities included in the price of Showtime breaks to keep lively tots entertained.

The incredible Splash Waterworld pools feature dedicated tots pools, rides and slides are also included in the price. For the mini adrenaline junkies, they can enjoy unlimited rides at the Little Stars Fairground, with tots-sized favourites, from the teacups to mini planes.

With playgrounds and soft play centres at the resort are included in the price, tots can jump, climb and burn off energy at no extra cost. The Skegness resort is home to the UK’s most exciting playground, SKYPARK. The playgrounds are packed with climbing towers, intertwining slides and swings, plus wheelchair-accessible features, with trampolines, ramps and interactive games.

Exclusively on Showtime term-time midweek breaks are the newly introduced All Inclusive bundle, starting from £399** for a family of four. The bundle includes guests’ choice of accommodation and dining plan, alongside the hugely popular All Inclusive drinks package, giving families peace of mind as so much is already covered before check-in. Stress-free four-night staycations are available at the Skegness resort, and have been designed for families with kids five and under in mind.

To find out more, and to book a Butlin’s Showtime Midweek break, please visit: https://www.butlins.com/breaks/showtime-breaks/midweek-tots