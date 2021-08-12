Captain and Steele have been reunited

With a combined 13 years of public service, 18-year-old Irish Draught, Captain (17hh), and 17-year-old Irish Sport, Steele (17.3hh), have now been reunited.

Captain and Steele will live on Walklands Yard at Bransby Horses where they will spend their retirement among other rescued equines in sanctuary care.

Bransby Horses’ external welfare manager, Rachel Jenkinson, travelled to Manchester to meet the pair before transportation and got to speak to their handlers who were very sorry to see them go.

Rachel said: “We’re very lucky to have them and we hope they enjoy a very long and happy retirement with us at Bransby Horses.”

Captain began his career with GMP in 2013 and attended a number of high profile events, including Manchester City FC victory parades and a number of Manchester Derby's, and served alongside fellow retiree, Steele, on many occasions.

Following increasing lameness earlier this year, Captain was retired in June after eight years of service.

Officer Kate Garside said: “Captain is a gentle natured unassuming quiet horse, who believed in every rider who sat on him.

"He is the horse that has made many of us mounted officers.

"He really is one of the bravest of police horses to of graced Hough End Stables, and also one of the sweetest.”

In 2012, Steele was introduced to events and it was at this point that his GMP career really began.

Following nine years of service including attendance at extraordinary scenes such as patrolling the city in the aftermath of the Manchester Arena bombing, Manchester Pride, Parklife Festival and the first major potential terrorist evacuation of Manchester United Football Club, Steele has retired earlier than expected due to failing eyesight.

If you’d like to contribute to the care of Captain and Steele in their retirement, Bransby Horses gratefully receive donations of any kind that will go to towards the care of all its rescue horses.