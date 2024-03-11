'Exceptional comments' - Boston nursery rated ‘good’ in all areas by Ofsted

Celebrations at Mon Ami Children's Nursery, in Woodville Road, Boston, following its latest Ofsted report.

Mon Ami Children’s Nursery, in Woodville Road, received the rating – the second highest of the four available to the watchdog – following an inspection in January.

As well as being judged as ‘good’ for its overall effectiveness, the nursery received the same rating for the sub-categories of: the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

It was the nursery’s first inspection since December 2018, when it was also found to be ‘good’ in all areas.

A spokesman for the nursery said the inspector had ‘lots of exceptional comments’ to make about the nursery.

Praise from the report included:

“Children are happy, confident, and engaged learners. Their positive attitudes to learning have developed because the staff are attentive and receptive. Children spend long periods of time involved in activities that they enjoy. Staff play alongside children, skilfully supporting their learning and development across a wide range of subjects.”

“Leaders and managers design a curriculum that is flexible and adaptable to the changing needs of children who access the nursery.”

“Staff use effective assessment methods to confirm that children are making progress. Through these, staff identify any emerging gaps in children's development. When gaps are found, leaders and managers act quickly to make sure that children receive the support they need.”

“Staff consider the learning opportunities available to children throughout all aspects of their daily routine. This means that children's learning and development are promoted continuously.”

“Staff think about what they can do to support children's growing independence to help them to get ready for school and beyond.”

“Staff report being happy in their roles. Training focuses on what staff need to learn so that they can do their jobs well and maximise children's learning and development outcomes. … Staff are motivated and feel valued.”

The inspector suggested two areas for further improvement: first, developing ways of sharing information with parents so that they are fully informed about their children's care and are given ideas of how to best support their

learning and development; and, second, supporting staff in making sure that children are clear about expectations when approaching a new activity.

Samantha Britton, who owns Mon Ami with her husband Jarrod, said: “We would like to thank our wonderful staff team who go over and above to provide the very best for the children in our care.

“We are so proud of our team at Mon Ami Boston and feel that this report really reflects all the hard work they put into ensuring every child is given the very best care, opportunities and Early Years education.

“A huge ‘thank you’ must also go to our parents and families for taking the time to speak to the Ofsted inspector.”

Mon Ami Children's Nurseries is a family-run group of nurseries established in 2002, with three sites in Lincolnshire. For more information, see www.monaminurseries.co.uk or visit the Facebook page.