There has been much excitement since a common dolphin was spotted off the coast at Anderby Creek.

Common dolphins have a distinctive hourglass pattern on their sides, including an obvious yellow-cream area starting behind the long, narrow beak. The dorsal fin is tall and triangular and curves slightly backwards.

They can be found around the UK, but are most common off South and West coasts and offshore in deep water.

According to Will Scott of the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust sightings of common dolphins like this are rare from the Lincolnshire coast.

Will posted a picture of the common dolphin on the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust Facebook page and said: “With lots of luck and patience! you might get a glimpse of an occasional visitor.

"Bottlenose dolphins and minke whale have also been recorded, and harbour porpoises are a far more regular sight - as well as plenty of grey and common seals, of course.”

Skegness Natureland and Seal Sanctuary have been known to rescue a common dolpin off our shores in the past.

"It is very rare but they are there,” said director Matt Yeadon.

"Normally they keep in the deeper waters to avoid getting beached, which can be a problem for them, but they know their limitations.

”It is far more likely for people to spot harbour porpoises, but they are a quite a lot smaller than common dolphins.”

Although the rescue work continues, Natureland is closed to the public for January.