An otter has been spotted in Skegness boating lake.

As far as anyone knows, this is the first time a European otter has been spotted in these parts.

However, according to Matt Yeadon, of Skegness Natureland, they are common in the UK and in dykes around Lincolnshire.

No-one is sure how it ended up in the boating lake but Matt says it probably isn't very happy to be there.