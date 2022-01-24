‘Exciting’ day of live music planned for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Members of the voluntary group ACE - Chris Skinner, David Wheeler and Mike Gilbert get into the jubilee spirit in Boston's Market Place. Image supplied.

Members of Arranging Community Events Boston (ACE) say this is a historic milestone for the country that should be marked in a way that restores pride to the town.

The plans, set for Sunday, June 5, will see an event take place in the Market Place from 1pm to 10pm, live music – including a Queen tribute band - stalls and children’s rides.

Darron Abbott from ACE said: “The Queen will celebrate 70 years as the monarch in June. This is one of the most historic dates that this country will see as no other monarch has ever reached this milestone.

There will be bunting and waving flags galore at the event on June 5.

“We feel this is a date that must be celebrated in Boston to put pride back into the town and give everyone a chance to come to together and enjoy a day of fun.”

ACE has so far managed to secure £4,500 funding from Boston Big Local towards the event, while Bakkavor Foods has pledged £5,000.

“This generous donation means the event can go ahead as it will cost just under £11,000,” said Darron, who has recently taken a delivery of 2,500 meters of bunting and 500 Union Jack waving flags.

They have plans to supply seating for the day, near various food stands, but visitors can also bring their own chairs and picnics.

“Our aim is for this to be a fun, free event for people,” said Darron. “We’ve had a lot of goodwill from the community and local businesses already so I’m really excited about it.

“Many of us will remember the street parties of 1977 for the Silver Jubilee, the events for Golden Jubilee in 2002 and Diamond Jubilee in 2012. ACE feels that the Platinum Jubilee should be marked here in Boston.”

The event is expected to have a number of musical acts throughout the day with Queen Supreme as the headline act. Alongside these musical acts, schools and other community groups will be engaged to put on performances to provide entertainment.

Darron added: “It’s disappointing that the borough council are not organising an event themselves, but it opens up an opportunity for us to do it and put on something really special.”

The Standard asked the borough council if it had any plans for a jubilee event of its own, or if it would support ACE’s event.