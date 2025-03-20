Exciting future back on cards for Clintons in Skegness

Clintons and Home and Fragrance are opening a larger, combined store at the Hildreds Shopping Centre on Wednesday, March 26.

An exciting future is back on the cards for a company that closed its original branch in Skegness, along with many others across the country, to stave off insolvency.

The card and gift business is moving just a stone’s throw away from its original location in Lumley Road, now occupied by Saltrock.

It will offer an extensive range of high-quality gifts, cards, and home fragrance products in one convenient spot – and the first 100 customers will receive a free tote bag..

Both stores are owned by Cardzone, which the parent company says is behind some of the most trusted names in retail.

The newly designed store will provide an improved shopping experience with more variety and a wider selection of products, making it a must-visit for residents and visitors alike.

From heartfelt cards to beautifully scented candles, the store will be a one-stop shop for every occasion.

Local shoppers have expressed excitement for the new opening, as the combined store promises to bring even more variety to the centre, and a greater selection of cards, gifts, and home fragrances, from in-demand brands such as Disney Traditions, Wrendale and Yankee Candle.

As well as offering a comfortable and accessible shopping environment, the store will bring a fresh, modern aesthetic to the Hildreds Shopping Centre.

“We are thrilled to be opening this new, larger store in Skegness,” said James Taylor, Trading Director “The new store will give us the opportunity to offer our customers an even better shopping experience with a wider range of products.

"We are committed to providing the local community with top quality cards and gifts at great prices, and we look forward to welcoming everyone through our doors on the 26th of March.”

For more information about the new store opening and the products available, visit the Hildreds Shopping Centre or the Clintons Instagram @clintonsretail