Exciting news as Serendipity Initiative and Neighbours Kitchen become The Serendipity Foundation

After merging with another charity, Louth’s Serendipity Initiative and Neighbours Kitchen have now become The Serendipity Foundation.

The Serendipity Initiative sees opportunities at the Priory Hotel for those who have otherwise been overlooked, including those with mental health struggles, learning difficulties, and criminal convictions, while the Neighbour's Kitchen, which was launched during the first coronavirus lockdown and provide thousands of meals to vulnerable people in the community.

They both operate from the Priory Hotel and are both founded and run by Paul Hugill MBE, and now he has shared the news that the organisation has merged with another local charity to become The Serendipity Foundation, and has been appointed as its first chief executive by the board of trustees.

Paul said: “The formation of the Serendipity Foundation is the culmination of several years of hard work by so many people.

“We want to encourage local businesses and organisation to get in touch and to discuss how they can get involved.”

Paul was first inspired to create the initiative more than 30 years ago at the age of 19, when he was living in Africa with his family and one of the first people to join his team was a lad called Kevin, who had been deprived of oxygen at birth.

"I didn’t see the Kevin that many others saw, I just saw the friendly, supportive, enthusiastic and hard working person who I valued as a friend and teammate,” Paul explained, “I felt joy rather than surprise when I heard many years later that he had gone on to fulfil his dream of becoming a professional tennis coach.

"Kevin’s determination and refusal to be limited by the expectations of others lit a fire in me.”

Since then, Paul has given employment at the Serendipity Initiative and Neighbours Kitchen to many different people from all walks of life, and credits current team member Daniel with continuing this ethos:

"I have been influenced by Daniel’s boundless joy, unfiltered view of the world and his curiosity and care for others. I have seen him treat people in prisons, palaces and pubs with the same joyful indifference.”

The Serendipity Foundation's goal is to continue Serendipity Initiative’s aims, to support people who may have been overlooked in the past, but have the desire and willingness to improve their lives – whether it is succeeding with a learning difficulty, overcoming trauma, managing a mental health condition in the workplace, or helping an ex-prisoner build a positive future.

While the Neighbours Kitchen CIC no longer exists on paper, free hot delivered meals, food boxes and other practical support will still be available.

And now, there are a number of ways that you can get involved at the Foundation to help people in the Louth and surrounding areas.

​The Foundation is aiming to begin training a team of volunteers over the next year, and is in need of people with strong admin and business skills, befrienders/mentors, people with practical skills, and more, and just a few regular hours a month, both local and remote, will be required.

Investors in the Foundation are also being sought, and anyone who would be interested in donating or fundraising for the Foundation are urged to get in touch with the team.

The Serendipity Foundation is also continuing its search for a new home in the community.

To get involved with the Serendipity Foundation, email Paul at [email protected] or call