An exciting opportunity has been announced for an artist to take up residency on the Lincolnshire coast this summer.

The North Sea Observatory in Chapel St Leonards.

Lincoln Museum and the Usher Gallery are looking for proposals from an individual, group or collective to spend 12 weeks at the North Sea Observatory in Chapel St Leonards.

The residency will take place from July 31 to October 22 and the successful candidate will work in an open gallery space and interact with visitors.

There is no restriction on the types of art that can be produced but a key part of the residency is community outreach and workshops.

A selection of the works produced will go on display at the Usher Gallery in Lincoln in 2024.

Laura Garner, exhibitions and interpretation assistant at Lincoln Museum, said: “This residency opportunity follows on from the success we’ve had with previous exhibitions at the North Sea Observatory. The unique location of the building – nestled into the sand – will surely provide inspiration for artists looking to explore our relationship with the sea.

“It will be fantastic for visitors to the coast during the busy summer period to see the art as it is being created here, and even speak to the artists about their work. But there will also be opportunities for the local community to get involved in workshops.”

This is to be the first artist residency at the North Sea Observatory, as part of Lincoln Museum’s Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation programme of activity over the next three years.