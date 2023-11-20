Exclusive look at Saxilby footbridge repair works before it is returned to the village

Councillors were given a sneak peek of the repair works taking place at the Saxilby Footbridge before it is returned.

Coun Paul Lee, chairman Coun Stephen Bunney, Coun Elizabeth Hillman, Coun Ian Willox, Luke Matthews, Liz Gabey, Royston Bingham and James Bingham

West Lindsey District Council commissioned repair and refurbishment works to Saxilby Footbridge, which crosses the Fossdyke, to ensure a long life and minimise the length of time between maintenance for up to 25 years.

During their visit chairman of the council, Coun Stephen Bunney, Coun Paul Lee, Coun Elizabeth Hillman, Coun Ian Willox and Coun James Willox, saw the footbridge getting a new Network Rail specification paint system, with the central span of the bridge almost complete having only a top coat of paint left.

The bridge will also go from green to heritage black, which was a request of Saxilby Parish Council as part of the wider plans they have for the area.

They also saw the two ramped end sections at a stage where they have undergone and completed all steel work and rust treatment repairs ahead of paint.

Universal Coatings UK, who are the contractor for the project, gave the councillors a chance to view a sample of the GRP decking, which is the alternative chosen by West Lindsey District Council as an upgrade to the old timber decking.

Coun Stephen Bunney, said: “I’m delighted with the improvements works that have been undertaken by Universal Coatings UK and funded by West Lindsey District Council. This is a significant piece of work for the local community, and we can’t wait to see it return and being used.”

Coun Elizabeth Hillman, chair of Saxilby with Ingleby Parish Council,said: “The bridge represents a vital link to the southern side of the conservation area and provides access for boaters visiting the village to the boater facilities and retail outlets of the village.

“We'd like to thank West Lindsey District Council for moving the regeneration of the bridge forward.