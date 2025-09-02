Executive approve property plan to raise £16m for council services

Lincolnshire Council Council offices.

Lincolnshire County Council’s executive has approved a three-year plan to raise £16 million by selling off the authority’s surplus properties and land.

The plan was approved today (Tuesday, September 2) and could see at least £16m being raised to support council work from the sale of assets no longer needed by the authority.

The council will be carrying out an options appraisal on surplus land and properties and a programme of decision-making will determine the best way forward for each.

Cllr Sean Matthews, Leader of Lincolnshire County Council, said: “As the new leadership of the council, we are keen to take action around assets that the authority is not using.

"Some properties are in a poor state of repair and are costing the council money in upkeep, and this is not a good use of taxpayers’ money.

"Other properties may be better used by another organisation in the community – the council could either sell these or look at other opportunities such as community ownership or leasing.

“Equally though we may choose to hold on to some assets for future projects where that is deemed sensible.

"It’s important to balance the needs of our communities with ensuring best value for money for taxpayers.

"Where properties or land are sold, money can be re-invested into council services and facilities for residents.”

When looking at disposal options, the council will consider projects that add value to local communities wherever possible.

Separate strategies for the future of council-owned travellers sites and windmills will be developed for approval by the executive later in the year.

The executive considered reports which included potential asset sales that could raise £16m. You can see the full reports and recommendations on our website.