Proposals for the multi-million pound investment and transformation of Skegness are being showcased today at an exhibition in the resort.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Connected Coast is inviting the public to find out more about the exciting projects – including the Skegness Learning Campus - that will bring huge benefits for the town.

Then event is being held at the Haven Holiday Centre and attendees are able to meet project leads and board members, and watch a film that highlights the progress so far, and what is still to come.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connected Coast Town Deal was set up in 2020 to oversee the delivery of the Towns Fund investment and projects for Skegness and Mablethorpe, which is to have its own event.

Chris Baron, chair Connected Coast.

Chris Baron, Chair, said: ”In 2021, £24.5m was announced for Skegness and £23.9m for Mablethorpe, which together with match funding, means both towns are benefitting from investment that totals around £86M.

“It’s great to have the opportunity to talk to the public about what is happening.

"Nearly £80 million is being invested in Skegness – something we would never have thought possible thre years ago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The projects are coming to fruition now and 2024 is going to be a really exciting year with the college starting in January, railway work has already started, Tower Gardens commencing during the winter – it’s a great time for Skegness.

"In addition we have seven shops in the town centre with planning permission for new shop fronts.

"The work on Alisons has already started and with that and the railway station – it’s a great shop window for the town.”

One member of the public who went along to find out more was Claire Maddox-Gardner.

She said: “From what I’ve seen it all looks amazing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"As long as it gets done and it’s not one of these plans that stops half-way through I’m really excited to see what happens in Skegness.

"I was aware of the changes when I moved here and checked where we were buying would not be impacted but it looks like it will regenerate the area so I’m delighted with that.”