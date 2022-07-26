Exhibition showcasing rich heritage of pubs heads to Skegness

The Inns on the Edge exhibition is heading to Skegness.

The exhibition is part of the county council’s Inns on the Edge project, which aims to record and celebrate the heritage of pubs along the Lincolnshire coast between Boston and Grimsby. It has been made possible thanks to funding from Historic England.

Marc Knighton, Inns on the Edge project officer, said: “The Lincolnshire coast has played a pivotal role in the history of the British seaside experience. It is a landscape with a rich social history just waiting to be discovered. The exhibition will explore the stories of some of the area’s inns and taverns and how they were shaped by Lincolnshire’s coastal communities. You will discover tales of smugglers, shipwrecks, ghosts, and local legends.

“There will also be exhibits to help bring back memories from more recent history, with features on the games, drinks and people that make Lincolnshire's pubs special. You can be part of the story by visiting and sharing your memories with us.”

Like pubs across the country, many of these much-loved buildings now face an uncertain future. Come along to learn more about what the future might hold for pubs, and what you can do to support them and preserve their history.

Visitors can also pick up one of the new pub walk leaflets and then go for a wander to explore the nature and history of the nearby Lincolnshire Coastal Country Park.

The exhibition will be displayed at Tower Gardens Pavilion over the weekend of August 6-7.