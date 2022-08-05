Exhibition to celebrate children's artwork at Bardney

Reigning Cats and Dogs

The exhibition – called Reigning Cats and Dogs – within the church features more than 150 pieces of artwork created by local children.

The event is the brainchild of former art teacher Kerry Thorpe, who has been running free workshops for the children over a number of weeks in the local Gateway Centre.

The children, from across the community and from a number of different groups, have been taught graffiti, painting and drawing.

Kerry said: “I wanted to do something to celebrate creativity for kids after a tough couple of years.

"It’s all been self funded and funded by local groups and the community as a whole.

"The church has given me the space for the exhibition, a local music producer has worked with the kids to record poems.

“So many people have helped make this idea become reality.

"It is a celebration of community not just art and creativity.”

The opening night will run from 5pm to 7pm, when the church will be lit up, plus music and projectors running.

The artwork will then remain in the church for the following week.

Kerry added: “The exhibition will show kids that they can achieve and should celebrate these achievements.

"Every piece of art work is the kids own work, own ideas and represents them.

"We need to show kids they can be creative! Who says dogs can’t wear hats? Our motto of the exhibition!

“It’s been a pleasure to do something so worthwhile.”