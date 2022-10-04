Exhibition to raise awareness of mental health at NTKO Gallery, Louth

NTKO Gallery, Louth.

The Unhooked Exhibition, curated and managed by Dale Tyler-Lodge, gallery director, provides artists with a platform to raise awareness and understanding of issues surrounding mental health within the community.

Airing at NTKO Gallery from October 14 to 22, 2022, the exhibition features works from 15 acclaimed UK Artists, including Anonymouse, Freeman, Stevexoh, Si Griffiths and Paul Kneen, and explores themes ranging from grief, anxiety, insomnia, PTSD, and depression.

In addition to providing artists a space to start conversations about mental health and art as therapy, the exhibition aims to raise funds for the mental health charity MyBlackDog, a UK-based online based peer-to-peer support for people who are struggling with their mental health.

Every penny raised will count in the mission to help MyBlackDog improve the lives of those who are reaching out to them for help – and those who will continue to do so in the future.

Dale said: “We have set ourselves a target to raise £3,000, which we hope to raise via art sales, donations to our Just Giving page, and an auction on the closing afternoon, which with feature a host of lots kindly donated by artists and local businesses.

"Mental health is a subject very close to my heart and one which inspires the works of the vast majority of our resident artists here at NTKO.

"If any businesses are reading this, and would like to donate a prize to our auction, we would be most grateful!"

Organisations sponsoring the event will have their Company name featured across the exhibition’s literature, as well as across the event’s social media and web platforms.

For more information regarding the exhibition, the artists, the gallery, or MyBlackDog Charity, please visit www.unhookedtheexhibition.org, or get in touch at www.unhookedtheexhibition.org/contact-us/.