Expect disruption during £152k improvements to two footpaths in Skegness

Works are to begin on two footpaths in Burgh Road and Churchill Avenue in Skegness. Google image.

However the good news, according to Lincolnshire County Council, is because as the work is being done at the same time there will only be disruption once.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said the schemes would make a huge difference for the residents. He said: “I am delighted that we can get both these schemes underway for the people of Skegness.

“When we rebuild footpaths, there’s naturally going to be some disruption because of the nature of the work. By putting these schemes together, we are able to get twice the work done for the inconvenience of one job.

“What that will mean is that, when complete, these works will make a really big difference to this part of Skegness and will improve the footpaths for everyone who uses them.”

The works will be carried out at Burgh Road and Churchill Avenue, Skegness, and are due to start on Saturday, February 10.

It is hoped Burgh Road will be finished by Saturday, March 16, subject to suitable weather.

The works at Churchill Avenue will also begin on Saturday, February 10, with a planned end date of Sunday, February 18.

Hours of work will be from 07.30 to 5.30pm Monday to Friday, with some weekend work possible.

Burgh Road will be completed under temporary traffic lights with no diversion required.