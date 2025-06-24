Exploding vape causes major blaze damaging four terraced homes in Gainsborough

An exploding vape has caused a major blaze which badly gutted four terraced houses - leaving mum and son in hospital.

The fire started at a family home on Grey Street, Gainsborough at about 1pm on Friday, June 20, before spreading through three neighbouring properties.

Relatives said the vape was being charged on a bed and had "set the house on fire".

The vape started emitting smoke and the son removed it from the charge but it immediately exploded on his hand, relatives explained.

Aftermath of fire caused by a vape which exploded at a home on Grey Street, Gainsborough

Mother and son were taken to hospital at the time of the explosion, but no injuries have been reported.

Cherrie Hall, who is related to the family where the fire started, said the mum is "absolutely devastated".

The mum is the grandmother of Cherrie Hall's children and is currently in hospital.

Cherrie stated: "I had a phone call from my ex asking if we - me and my partner - could go check his mum's house as he had messages from people mentioning a fire at his mum's.

Aftermath of fire caused by a vape which exploded at a home on Grey Street, Gainsborough.

"So of course we drove straight round and saw all the fire engines and the firemen, roofs caved in."

She added: "Luckily the paramedics were already at the house for a separate thing with grandma's health when the vape exploded and set the house on fire.

"She's absolutely devastated but is so in awe and amazed with the community and how much they've helped all families involved."

A fundraiser has also been set up through GoFundMe to support the families affected by the fire.

Kerry Shattell who set up the fundraiser said her son's house was next door to the home where the fire started.

She said his son's house had been destroyed and are currently staying with his in-laws.

But despite the damage he, his partner and his four children are "safe", she added.

"His dogs were taken to the vets because they had smoke inhalation," she said.

"My son and his wife were not at home at the time of the fire.

"Everyone is safe."

Locals shared their support on social media offering accommodation, blankets and money to those who lost their homes to the blaze.

Helen Tooley, group manager at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, told the BBC three of the houses were not habitable.

She said: "It's [fire] gone through the roof spaces, unfortunately. So quite significant damage to those three houses. The fourth one, next to it, there is a hole in the roof, and there was extensive smoke damage as well in that one."

She added: "If you are using vapes or any electronic equipment that needs charging, please use the proper chargers. Make sure it's in a safe place. Unplug it if you're not in the room."

To visit the GoFundMe page check the link here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/for-familys-of-fire-grey-street.