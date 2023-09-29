Register
BREAKING
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon

Explore your creative self at Art On Saturdays sessions in Skegness

A Skegness artist is offering the opportunity to escape the stresses of modern day living at new Art On Saturdays sessions.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 29th Sep 2023, 13:39 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 13:41 BST
Steve Gould (right) will be hosting Art On Saturdays sessions at the Storehouse in Skegness.Steve Gould (right) will be hosting Art On Saturdays sessions at the Storehouse in Skegness.
Steve Gould (right) will be hosting Art On Saturdays sessions at the Storehouse in Skegness.

Steve Gould, who is a professional photographer as well as artist, is offering people the chance to explore their creative self.

"Everyday distractions can be a challenge and so being able to focus your mind elsewhere for a couple of hours is, in itself, therapeutic,” he said.

The art workshops are promised to be a relaxing where people can over a cup of tea or coffee.

Most Popular

Steve said: “Art is inclusive not exclusive. It’s about bringing people together and discovering their inner artist”

People will be encouraged to be expressive and follow their own artistic path.

The Art On Saturdays sessions will feature arts and crafts for adults and children, plus seasonally themed activities.

They will take place on Saturdays at the Storehouse on Grand Parade between 10am and 12 noon.

Related topics:Storehouse