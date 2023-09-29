A Skegness artist is offering the opportunity to escape the stresses of modern day living at new Art On Saturdays sessions.

Steve Gould (right) will be hosting Art On Saturdays sessions at the Storehouse in Skegness.

Steve Gould, who is a professional photographer as well as artist, is offering people the chance to explore their creative self.

"Everyday distractions can be a challenge and so being able to focus your mind elsewhere for a couple of hours is, in itself, therapeutic,” he said.

The art workshops are promised to be a relaxing where people can over a cup of tea or coffee.

Steve said: “Art is inclusive not exclusive. It’s about bringing people together and discovering their inner artist”

People will be encouraged to be expressive and follow their own artistic path.

The Art On Saturdays sessions will feature arts and crafts for adults and children, plus seasonally themed activities.