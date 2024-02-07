Watch more of our videos on Shots!

East Lincs Expo opened for its second year at the Southview Park Hotel in Skegness today.

It continues the legacy started by its predecessor Caterex which was organised by organised by Skegness, East Coast and Wolds Hospitality Centre (SECWHA and ran for 36 years at the Richmond Holiday Centre and Embassy.

Paul McCooey, chairman of organisers Skegness Area Business Chamber, said: “As we look forward to 2024 and recognise the continued challenges facing business it is more important than ever to work together and form relationships to enable us face the future with greater strength and resilience.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Pete Barry took a tour of Expo 24 with the Jolly Fisherman.

"Our hope is the Expo will place businesses in the best possible position to overcome the challenges and take advantanges of opportunities.”

Around 32 suppliers exhibited at the show with more than 200 businesses registered to see what was on offer.

In addition there were a number of guest speakers, including ELDC Connected Coast, Octagon Tech, SafeLincs and Grants4Growth.

Amongst the exhibitors was Chris Wright, sales director at Batemans Brewery, commented: “We’re really happy to be at Expo because this year is Batemans 150th anniversary and we are showcasing the new 5G beer which will be available from mid March.”

Skegness Distillery were among the exhibitors promoting 'working together'.

Richard Longworth and Sarah Riggall were there from Skegness Distillery and had found the seminars useful.

“It’s interesting to hear about grants that are available and for the chance to show people what we do because it’s tough for local businesses.