Extinction Rebellion bringing Samba band parade to Skegness

Extinction Rebellion is bringing its Samba band to Skegness with a strong message about climate change.

This family fun event organised by XR Lincolnshire is to celebrate our natural world, using costumes and props used a few weeks ago in Lincoln.

But there is a serious message too, as they'll be talking to holidaymakers about the threat from Climate Change, focusing on coastal flooding and the impact on wildlife, with so many animal and plant species being on the brink of extinction.

Organisers say: "You can even join in, a Samba band parade. If you want to go along dressed as your favourite wild animal, that would be great."

The Samba band will be at the Clock Tower at 11.30am on Sunday morning.