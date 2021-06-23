​​Extra £2.5m for improved mental health services for young people in Lincolnshire

News.

The national funding will be used to develop a new approach to supporting the mental health of children and young people (CYP) with complex needs.

Plans include the creation of a new Lincolnshire CYP Complex Needs Service to offer improved care for CYP and the people supporting them in foster arrangements, care homes or other care settings, adopted children, or those with other complex social care or health needs, including severe learning disabilities or autism.

Catherine Hadfield, Interim Head of Health and Justice (East Midlands), said: “The funding has been provided to support the ambition in the NHS England Long Term Plan for the Development of a high-harm, high risk, high vulnerability, trauma-informed service and will provide consultation, advice, assessment, treatment and transition into integrated services for vulnerable CYP.

“Partner agencies will be enabled to work together in a much more joined-up way to provide mental health care and support using ‘trauma-informed’ practice.”

Councillor Mrs Patricia Bradwell OBE, executive member for children’s services at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “One of the council’s priorities is giving children a great start in life, and good mental health is key to achieving that.

“It’s important we have the right support in place for those who need it, and this new funding will enable local organisations to work more closely together, providing better care for young people and their parents.”

Chris Higgins, Director of Operations at LPFT, added: “We know it’s been a particularly difficult time for young people during the pandemic and we’re pleased that with our commissioners we are able to expand the care and support we can offer young people.

“This will be a great addition to our community-based children and young people’s services, which are rated outstanding by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).”