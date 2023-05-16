Eyes to sky as Lancaster flies special route over all of Lincolnshire's Bomber Command bases

A Lancaster bomber will be flying a special route over all of Lincolnshire's Bomber Command bases this evening to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the daring Dambusters raid.

In honour of the audacious mission, codenamed Operation Chastise, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) aircraft will fly over 28 wartime RAF airfields – including Strubby, the former 207 Squadron Lancaster base at RAF Spilsby and East Kirkby Aviation Heritage Centre.

On the night of May 16-17 1943, Lancaster bombers from 617 Squadron took off from RAF Scampton to destroy dams in Nazi Germany's industrial heartland and cut off vital supplies in the Ruhr Valley.

Two dams were destroyed during the Dambusters Raid, using Sir Barnes Wallis' revolutionary bouncing bombs, while another was damaged.

Despite the success of the mission, there were some heavy losses, with eight of the 19 bombers involved shot down and 53 airmen killed.

Lancasters were a regular sight in the skies of Lincolnshire during the Second World War.

RAF Spilsby lost 82 Lancasters in operation with eight more crashing in Britain. Of the crews, 510, including a number of ground personnel, were killed, 103 became POWs and 30 evaded capture to return home. 44 Squadron also lost 19 Lancasters flying from Spilsby with 89 crew killed, 38 becoming POWs and 2 evading. ​

The base, located three miles east of the market town, was constructed in 1942 – 1943.

Today very little of the airfield remains. The runways were torn up to be used as aggregate for the Humber Bridge.

East Kirkby opened in August 1943 as an airfield in 5 Group. It became the parent station of 55 Base, responsible for the administration and aircraft maintenance of Spilsby and Strubby. The communal and accommodation sites were located in fields north-west of the A155, whilst the bomb stores were located to the north-east, at the site of the former decoy.The Lancasters of 57 Squadron arrived from Scampton on August 29, 1943. 'B' Flight 57 Squadron was expanded to form 630 Squadron. Following Victory in Europe on 8th May 1945, East Kirkby became a work-up base for aircraft destined for Tiger Force.

East Kirkby was finally closed in 1958 and is now home of Just Jane, the Lancaster bomber restored to taxiing condition. Part of the former airfield forms part of the excellent Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre..

Timings for the Lincolnshire flypast are:

Spitalgate NG31 9EW - 18:58 BST

Fulbeck NG32 3JE - 19:02

Swinderby LN6 9US - 19:04

RAF Waddington LN5 9NB - 19:07

Lincoln IBCC LN4 2HQ - 19:08

Skellingthorpe LN6 0HX - 19:12

Scampton LN1 2TH - 19:15

Dunholme LN2 3QF - 19:16

Wickenby LN3 5AX - 19:18

Faldingworth LN8 3NW - 19:19

Ingham DN21 5BU - 19:21

Hemswell Cliff DN21 5TY - 19:22

Blyton DN21 3PE - 19:24

Elsham Wolds DN20 0NT - 19:30

Kirmington DN39 6YH/DN39 6YW - 19:31

North Killingholme DN40 3JL - 19:32

Grimsby DN36 4RX - 19:37

Binbrook LN8 6EG - 19:39

Ludford LN8 6AD - 19:41

Kelstern LN11 0RQ - 19:42

Strubby LN13 0LN - 19:47

Spilsby PE24 5BD - 19:51

East Kirkby PE23 4DE - 19:53

Bardney LN3 5TZ - 19:58

Fiskerton LN3 4EZ - 20:00

Metheringham LN4 3RD - 20:03

Woodhall Spa LN10 6QG - 20:05