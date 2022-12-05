Fabuloso brings Festive cheer to town

Festive Fabuloso, a free touring community celebration of lights, sounds and creativity, kicked off on Friday in Horncastle.

Each Festive Fabuloso, which is taking in Alford, Louth, Spilsby and Wainfleet as well as Horncastle, brings the new Carousel Fabuloso – which features interactive artwork by local children – the Digital Carousel, Fabuloso Organ, a

Silent Disco and Digital Graffiti painted onto buildings in the various marketplaces.

During Horncastle’s event on Friday, there were performances from Zeph, a Blues guitarist and singer; Earth Bound Misfits, street entertainers; Horncastle’s own Dance 10 and Horncastle Community Choir.

Festive Fabuloso then moved to Wainfleet Market Place on Saturday, and is heading to Louth on Thursday (December 8), Alford on Friday (both 4pm to 8pm), and Spilsby on Saturday, December 10 from 4pm to 8pm.

The Festive Fabuloso was made possible after East Lindsey District Council successfully applied for Arts Council England funding earlier in the month and were awarded £30,000 to deliver the events.

Master of Ceremonies Bruce Knight at Horncastle's Festive Fabuloso.

Barker aka Alex Flanagan on the interactive organ.

Isaac, Logan and Pauline Codd try out the fairground wurlitzer.

Teddy, Rosalie and Daniel enjoy the Galloper's fairground ride at Wainfleet's Festive Fabuloso.