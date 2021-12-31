‘Fabulous’ turnout for carol evening in support of Sleaford-area church

A scene from the carol evening.

Manor Farm Shops and Garden Centre, in Leasingham, held the family Christmas carol evening last Thursday in support of St Andrew’s Church.

There was no charge for admission, but donations to the church raised £635.

As well as carol singing (with donkeys), the evening included hot pork, stuffing and apple sauce rolls, mince pies and custard, mulled wine punch, and homemade soups. In addition, there was a raffle with such prizes as a gin hamper, a cheese hamper, and a vegetable hamper.

Writing on its Facebook page the next day, the business said: “Thank you to all those that came to our carol evening last night – what a fabulous turnout it was!