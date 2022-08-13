Fairy Dell paddling pool in Skegness re-opens after fire

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fairy Dell paddling pool in Skegness has re-opened.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called to the fire at a sub-station in the Waterfall Gardens on Sunday, August 7.

No one was hurt in the fire but the paddling pool was forced to close as there was no power to operate the facility’s water system and fountains.

Since then East Lindsey District Council (ELDC) officers have been working hard to deliver a solution to bring power back to the attraction.

Yesterday (Friday), ELDC posted on social media: “Great news!

“Our teams and contractors have been working really hard over the past few days and we are pleased to announce that the Fairy Dell.”

As the heatwave continues there is still concern about the threat of fires along the coast.