Families enjoy Easter fun at Boston Stump (IN PICTURES)

Families have been taking part in a range of activities across the Boston area during the Easter holidays.

By David Seymour
Published 13th Apr 2023, 14:26 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 14:36 BST

On Thursday, St Botolph’s Church, in Boston, put on four hours of free arts, crafts, games, parachute fun, Lego, and trails for families looking for some Easter-themed entertainment and more.

For 50 pence, visitors could also take part in an Easter egg hunt with a guaranteed egg at the end.

Collette Coote with Aryia Coote, three, and Elijah Coote, five.

1. Easter Fun at The Stump

Collette Coote with Aryia Coote, three, and Elijah Coote, five. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

Chelsea Prew-Sharpe with (from left) Daisy Reeson, six, Florence Reeson, 10 months, Archie Reeson, seven, and Freddie Reeson, four, of Boston

2. Easter Fun at The Stump

Chelsea Prew-Sharpe with (from left) Daisy Reeson, six, Florence Reeson, 10 months, Archie Reeson, seven, and Freddie Reeson, four, of Boston Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

The Rev Jane Robertson and Lillia Wright, four, of Boston.

3. Easter Fun at The Stump

The Rev Jane Robertson and Lillia Wright, four, of Boston. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

Kamila Fermie with Oscar Fermie, four, and Isabelle Fermie, seven, of Boston.

4. Easter Fun at The Stump

Kamila Fermie with Oscar Fermie, four, and Isabelle Fermie, seven, of Boston. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

