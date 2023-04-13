Families enjoy Easter fun at Boston Stump (IN PICTURES)
Families have been taking part in a range of activities across the Boston area during the Easter holidays.
By David Seymour
Published 13th Apr 2023, 14:26 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 14:36 BST
On Thursday, St Botolph’s Church, in Boston, put on four hours of free arts, crafts, games, parachute fun, Lego, and trails for families looking for some Easter-themed entertainment and more.
For 50 pence, visitors could also take part in an Easter egg hunt with a guaranteed egg at the end.
Page 1 of 2