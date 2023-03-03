​Families get active at Rasen centre’s open day

“Just because we are a small centre doesn’t mean we don’t have big ambitions.”

That is the view of Aron Coy, team leader at Market Rasen Leisure Centre, who, along with sales manager Chloe Altham Moss, organised an open day to show just what is on offer.

Built by West Lindsey District Council and operated by Everyone Active, the £6.3million centre opened in July 2020, but this is the first opportunity there has been to promote the facilities on offer.

Aron said: “Chloe and I have been in post for five months and we are seeing footfall increase all the time.

"People are starting to see what we have here and the business is now moving in the right direction.

"The open day was the perfect opportunity to bring the community in and let even more people see just what is on offer."

One Rasen resident who is a frequent user of the centre is Emma Eckersley.

She said: “I use the gym four times a week. It is a wonderful facility for the town; something different that had been needed for quite a while.”

The centre has also provided Emma with some part-time employment around her college work.

She added: “There are not many opportunities for local employment for young people, but the centre does that too.”

The centre was also a perfect find for street-dance teacher Heather Elliott.

She said: “I didn’t know the centre was here until my daughter came to a party here.

"The fitness studio is ideal for my weekly classes and parents can use the gym or just chill out with coffee while the children are with me.”

The open day also welcomed local PCSOs for an engagement session and sold cakes to raise money for Dementia UK.

Aron said: “We’re really pleased with the response to the open day; far more people than we expected.

"This is just the start for us; we have got the right people here to make things happen and make the centre even more accessible in both age and ability.”

Town Mayor Stephen Bunney said: “I am extremely impressed with the staff here and what they are doing to bring the community into the centre.”

