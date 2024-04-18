Families help raise £200 for youth mental health groups
Louth Youth & Community Centre, on Park Avenue, was the host of a family fun day organised by the 55+ Project in Louth, held on Saturday April 6 to raise money for Dom’s Place and DOTS – initiatives for young people who suffer from ill mental health in the area.
As well as a traditional tombola, win the teddy and treasure hunt for children, the event, hosted by The 55+ Club, also had a marbles game, lucky dip, Stay and Play garden games, and live music from Henry Atherton, with dozens of people coming in to support the event.
Overall, £200 was raised for Dom’s Place and DOTS.
The 55+ Club meets every Sunday from 10am to 12noon at Louth Youth & Community Centre, and offers a range of activities including quizzes, games, Art for Wellbeing, and seated exercises.