Families help raise £200 for youth mental health groups

Phoebe Parrinder, 5, with Sarah Cash, Jayne Cash, Nicola Cash, Adam Parrinder, Amanda Cash of Louth.

​Louth Youth & Community Centre, on Park Avenue, was the host of a family fun day organised by the 55+ Project in Louth, held on Saturday April 6 to raise money for Dom’s Place and DOTS – initiatives for young people who suffer from ill mental health in the area.

As well as a traditional tombola, win the teddy and treasure hunt for children, the event, hosted by The 55+ Club, also had a marbles game, lucky dip, Stay and Play garden games, and live music from Henry Atherton, with dozens of people coming in to support the event.

Overall, £200 was raised for Dom’s Place and DOTS.

