Families help raise £200 for youth mental health groups

​Hundreds of pounds have been raised for two local good causes after an exciting weekend fun day.
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Apr 2024, 09:26 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2024, 09:45 BST
Phoebe Parrinder, 5, with Sarah Cash, Jayne Cash, Nicola Cash, Adam Parrinder, Amanda Cash of Louth.Phoebe Parrinder, 5, with Sarah Cash, Jayne Cash, Nicola Cash, Adam Parrinder, Amanda Cash of Louth.
Phoebe Parrinder, 5, with Sarah Cash, Jayne Cash, Nicola Cash, Adam Parrinder, Amanda Cash of Louth.

Louth Youth & Community Centre, on Park Avenue, was the host of a family fun day organised by the 55+ Project in Louth, held on Saturday April 6 to raise money for Dom’s Place and DOTS – initiatives for young people who suffer from ill mental health in the area.

As well as a traditional tombola, win the teddy and treasure hunt for children, the event, hosted by The 55+ Club, also had a marbles game, lucky dip, Stay and Play garden games, and live music from Henry Atherton, with dozens of people coming in to support the event.

Overall, £200 was raised for Dom’s Place and DOTS.

The 55+ Club meets every Sunday from 10am to 12noon at ​Louth Youth & Community Centre, and offers a range of activities including quizzes, games, Art for Wellbeing, and seated exercises.

Related topics:Park Avenue