Families prepare to take on Leeds Marathon raising money for Motor Neurone Disease

​A brave band of beginner, and veteran, runners are gearing up for a mammoth challenge for a cause close to their hearts.

Tracey Wilkinson (left) and Julie Alcock are running the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon.

​Julie Alcock, 66, will be taking part in the Rob BurrowLeeds Marathon – her first ever marathon – along with friend Tracey Wilkinson, 56, and their families to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association on Sunday, May 14.

The brave ladies will be accompanied by eight members of Tracey’s family and Julie’s daughter, Steph, who Julie said was the one who got her involved in the first place:

"Steph was at a charity event in Leeds, where she lives, where there was a fundraiser for Rob Burrows Foundation and she was so moved, she decided she wanted to raise money for them,” Julie explained.

"She rang me and asked if I’d run the marathon with her – I’ve never run one before though.”

For Tracey, she has a personal reason for wanting to raise money for this vital charity, as her sister Val Millard died in 2014 of Motor Neurone Disease at the age of just 58.

"We’ve done fundraisers for MND for years, and I’ve done marathons before and said never again,” Tracey said, “But when I saw this marathon was being held, I put something on our family messaging group and it all snowballed from there.

"This one will definitely be my last marathon though!”

The Rob Burrow Marathon has been inspired by former Leeds Rhinos captain, Kevin Sinfield OBE, and his fundraising challenges in recent years in support of his friend and team mate, who has MND.

Julie and Tracey recently took part in the North Lincs Half Marathon in order to get plenty of training in before the big day, and Tracey said she has been trying to run in and around the Wolds as the course for the marathon is quite undulating.

"I’m not trying to get round in any fast time, I just want to finish it,” Julie said, “We’re just trying to raise as much money as we can.”

To boost their fundraising amount for MNDA, the duo are in the process of organising a 5km fun run at Legbourne Community Centre on Saturday April 22. Further details on this event will be announced at a later date.

