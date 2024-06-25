Mayor of Skegness Coun Adrian Findley with the family of the late Rev John Borman and the railway they donated.

A model railway has found a new home at the Village Church Farm in Skegness.

The railway was donated to the museum by the family of the late Rev John Borman.

John was born in Skegness in 1935 and in the 1970’s, after moving to South Africa, he became a model railway enthusiast.

Over many years, he replicated the Skegness and Wainfleet railway stations and buildings.

Sadly, he passed away three years ago but his passion remained with the family. It meant so much to them that John’s wife, Gloria, travelled all the way from South Africa to see it on display on the official opening.

"What an emotional day meeting the family of the late Rev John Borman,” said Mayor of Skegness Coun Adrian Findley, who was also invited to the opening. “The picture contains a fraction of his work and the end product, but I’m pretty sure it will be even more amazing once completed.

“I’m pretty sure it will be on display for many years to appreciate and enjoy at The Village Church Farm museum.

"Please pop along and learn a little more about this amazing man, see his work and many other amazing facts of our town’s heritage, history and much more.”