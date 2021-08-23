Family estate agent opens new branch at Gainsborough's Marshall’s Yard

Established in 1990 by Scunthorpe businessman, Paul Fox, the company has four branches in Scunthorpe, Brigg, Barton and Epworth.

The company prides themselves on their strong family values as well as their excellent local knowledge of the region’s housing market.

All branches are staffed by strong and experienced teams with a desire to deliver the best customer service to their clients.

Paul Fox estate agents has opened a Gainsborough branch

The company’s newest branch in Gainsborough can be found in the former Carphone Warehouse unit at Marshall’s Yard and after a store refit, the Paul Fox Gainsborough branch, opened its doors in July.

Charlotte Toplass, Marshall's Yard tenant liaison executive, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming another great local business to Marshall’s Yard and look forward to seeing the brand-new branch completed at the centre. Paul Fox’s expansion plans really are testament to Gainsborough’s standing in the region as a great place to work and to live.

"We wish the whole team all the very best in their new branch.”

Paul Fox said: “Gainsborough is a great location for us, we are delighted to be joining the line up at Marshall’s Yard with our company’s latest branch.