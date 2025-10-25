Family-friendly places to celebrate Halloween this half-term

The East of England's largest Pumpkin Patch is at Bell’s in Benington.

Pumpkin patches, spooky trails and themed events are being held across Lincolnshire to celebrate Halloween.

If you haven’t headed to an event yet, here are a few ideas to keep the family entertained this October half-term:

Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, Friskney

Lincolnshire Wildlife Park is hosting a kid-friendly Halloween event with dancing witches, a pumpkin trail, potion-making, and tarot card readings. Children in fancy dress get half-price entry.

Doddington Hall Pumpkin Patch

Doddington Hall has topped the list as the best pumpkin patch in the UK, with an overall score of 9.49 out of 10. Offering a fantastic experience without an entry fee, it's also one of the most popular patches online, appearing in 24,600 Instagram posts and nearly 246,700 Google searches in the last year.

Fear Island, Fantasy Island, Ingoldmells

Fear Island is the annual Halloween event at the amusement park Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells, near Skegness. The event transforms the park into a Halloween-themed experience with scare mazes, live entertainment, and other spooky attractions for the Halloween season.

The event runs from October 29 – November 2

Night Time Pumpkin Festival, Rand Farm Park Experience a nighttime harvest festival with marshmallow roasting over an open fire, live country music, and silent discos. Children can also get a free pumpkin for carving. A Shania Twain tribute will perform on October 30, and a Luke Combs tribute on October 31.

The Bairns Play Cafe, Sleaford

Halloween fun kicks off at the Bairns Play Cafe in Sleaford on Thursday, October 30, with a Cutest Pumpkin event, featuring pumpkin painting for babies and coffee and cake. Halloween Parties are beimng held on Friday, October 31, from 4pm; Saturday, November 1, at 1.45pm; and Sunday Novemner 2 at 10am.These events are designed for little ones and will feature party food, games, a mini-disco, costume prizes and photo opportunities.

Lakeside Park, Louth

There is plenty of Halloween fun for half term at Lakeside Park in Louth. On Friday, October 31, there is a Halloween Carved Pumpkin Competition. Bring your best pumpkin creation to Oscar’s and join Ian and Julie for children’s fun and games. Fancy dress is encouraged for our spookiest night of the year! On Saturday, November 1 there is a Halloween Party from 2–4pm in Oscar’s, featuring games, treats, and costumes.

Bell’s Pumpkin Patch, Benington

The East of England's Largest and Original Pumpkin Patch remains open until Friday, October 31. As well as being the home to the largest Pumpkin Cannon in the UK – he Pumpkin Master Blaster, or ‘Harold’ as he’s affectionately known, whch can fire a pumpkin over a quarter of a mile, there are lots of attractions, including a maize maize, fair rides and fun areas for young children.