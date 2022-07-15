Family fun at Faldingworth

Back in all its glory, this year’s school and community scarecrow festival had a red, white and blue theme.

An array of characters were scattered around the village creating a trail for people to follow.

Saturday also saw the Friends of Faldingworth School summer fair, where games and a circus skills workshop added to the enjoyment.

A spokesman for the school said: “It was lovely to be able to return to a ‘normal’ festival and fair by welcoming back school families, residents and visitors from far and wide.

“Thank you for all the many ways everyone helped to make the scarecrow festival and school events at the weekend go smoothly and ensure that it was lots of fun too.

“The fundraising really helps to support school trips, resources and special treats for our pupils.”

1. Tea with the Queen! Tea with the Queen and Paddington Bear for Alana Nutting (left) and Abbie Cook Photo: Dianne Tuckett

2. Sporty scarecrows Harry Hewson (9) and Tiegan Carter with the Rugby scarecrows Photo: Dianne Tuckett

3. Flowers in the sunshine Flowers in the sunshine with this flower seller Photo: Dianne Tuckett

4. Selling scarecrow Even the local veg stall had a scarecrow serving Photo: Dianne Tuckett