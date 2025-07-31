Family fun at Gainsborough Old Hall Community Day

Visitors to Gainsborough Old Hall were greeted by Henry VIII as it invited people to a Community Fun Day.

The Hall welcomed more than 800 people and as well as Henry VIII, there was also crown making activities for families, a display of the community excavation that took place last month at the Hall alongside two archaeologists sharing their findings.

There was also a costume competition, stocks and sponges outside, volunteers did a golden thread demonstration, and a series of spotlight talks led by volunteers.

The day and activities were organised by English Heritage and formed part of the Old Hall, New Beginnings project that started in January 2024, after being awarded £222,000 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Vicky Jacobs, Henry VIII and Liv Hennessy, English Heritage Community Engagement Coordinator

This funding is enabling the creation of an employability skills and development programme for the community, the creation of a new role of community engagement coordinator, new volunteering opportunities, a revitalisation of the garden and enabling conservation works to the building itself.

Liv Hennessy, English Heritage’s Community engagement Co-Ordinator, said: “We were delighted to see so many people join us at our community event day this year, old faces and new.

“My thanks to our dedicated staff and volunteers who worked so hard to ensure a wonderful event for all.”

In 2021 Gainsborough Old Hall came into the direct care of English Heritage after having been managed by Lincolnshire County Council.

Prior to its relaunch in 2021 this unique 15th century property underwent significant conservation and reinterpretation work, in order to preserve its fascinating story for generations to come.