Family fun day for children’s cancer charity

Hooking a duck - Freddie Maplethorpe, seven, of Sleaford.

Jamie #Forever12 was set up by Donna Elsom, of Heckington, in memory of her son Jamie, who lost his life to cancer in 2019 aged 12.

The charity gives children with cancer, life limiting conditions and terminally ill gifts throughout the year and at Christmas.

The annual fun day was held on the playing field at Heckington on Saturday, July 16, with lots of stalls, food and drink, games, have-a-go archery and target football, as well as a water slide to keep the children cool in the heat.

James Layton of East Heckington trying the have-a-go archery at the fun day.

There was also live music by local musicians plus tunes played by Heckington Living Radio.

Donna said: “It was an amazing day, everyone seemed to enjoy it, hard work but very rewarding knowing we can help more children when they need it.

“We took £3,305.45. We had a few donations after the event which topped this up.”

She said it was an amazing amount of money for the charity which made all the hard work worth it.

Having a go at the football darts game.

The committee would like to thank everyone for the support they gave.

There are lots more fundraisers coming up but the next big event this year will be a Charity Ball at Woody's in Ancaster on December 4, 7pm-midnight. A three course meal and drink on arrival, disco and fun, on a red, black and silver theme.

Tickets are £45 per person, deposit £10, call 07395972541 or 07920269048.

The charity is also trying to raise £50,000 to buy and maintain a caravan so the children can have a free holiday with their family to make memories or just for respite.

On target with the football darts game at the fun day.

Live music at the Heckington Family Fun Day for charity.