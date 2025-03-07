Family fundraiser in memory of charity cyclist dad

Wayne Bonser.

Friends and family are rallying round to do a charity fundraiser in memory of a dad-of-two from Alford who tragically died in a cycling accident.

Wayne Bonser, 38, was involved in a collision on a country lane in November last year while out training for a 100-mile cycle challenge he had pledged to do in aid of the neonatal baby unit at the Diana Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby.

He left behind his wife Cheyney and children Annabelle, eight, and Elliott, one.

Their son Elliott was born around three months prematurely, with his twin, Cody, sadly being stillborn.

One of the organisers of the new fundraiser is friend Hollie Pocklington, who said: “Elliott spent many weeks in hospital and it has been a long road, but he is thankfully now thriving and is the image of his daddy.”

The family fundraiser is being held at Withern Methodist Chapel, on Main Road, Withern, on Saturday May 10, 12-2pm, and is in aid of the hospital neonatal unit and the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, in Wayne’s memory.

There will be lots of games, such as a car parking game, and the chapel will also be running the kitchen and serving food and refreshments, jacket potatoes and cakes, with those proceeds going to the chapel.

The organisers are also appealing for raffle and tombola prizes and bric-a-brac for stalls at the event and anything would be appreciated except donations of alcohol.

Everyone is welcome to go along on the day.

You can donate prizes, etc by contacting Cheyney on 07906 039141 or [email protected], Hollie on 07775854043 or [email protected] or Jen on 07840185154 or [email protected]