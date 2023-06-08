Family hails 'amazing' parents as they celebrate Diamond Wedding anniversary

​A couple celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary will receive a nice surprise when they see this story.

George and Carol Hughes on their wedding day in 1963.

​As George and Carol Hughes, aged 86 and 78 respectively, are not used to being in the spotlight, their youngest daughter Rachael, of Fletcher & Hughes in Horncastle, surprised them by telling us all about the remarkable couple to celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary on Monday, June 19.

George and Carol met in the former Cross Keys pub in Queen Street in Horncastle in the early 60s when George was lodging there while working for Boots.

They married on June 19, 1963, at St Mary’s Church in Horncastle and didn’t have a traditional honeymoon. Instead, electing to take a road trip to Edinburgh and back in a single day to avoid missing a friend’s birthday.

George and Carol Hughes on their Gold wedding anniversary.

They ran the former Elson’s filling station at High Toynton for a number of years, with George serving as an agricultural rep and Carol taking on the day to day running of the station.

The couple had four children, with eldest son Gary born in 1963, Mandy born in 1965, with Andrew following in 1969 and Rachael arriving in 1974. They have six grandchildren.

The family lived in the village of High Toynton until 1977 and after departing from the filling station, George ran his own fruit and vegetable business for many years until his retirement – as well as caring for the pet family sheep Marigold.

Carol was leader of Horncastle’s youth centre for a number of years and was involved with the Mother’s Union, and worked in insurance for most of her life until her retirement.

George and Carol are the first in at least four generations of their family to reach their diamond anniversary. 2023 is also a special year for their children as Rachael and Andrew are set to celebrate their respective silver wedding anniversaries this year, and Mandy will celebrate her pearl wedding anniversary.