Family honour lost loved one from Boston-area with special funeral tribute

The funeral procession for Robert Collins. Picture: D. R. Dawson Photography

Robert Collins, formerly of Old Leake, died from heart failure last month, aged 91.

For his funeral, his family organised a procession that took inspiration from two of his strongest interests – lorry driving and motorbikes.

At the head of the procession, carrying Robert’s coffin, was a unit from George H Kime & Co, of Fishtoft, a former employer of his.This was provided after Robert’s daughter Emma Hampson approached the business about being involved in the send-off. To her surprise, the vehicle was offered – with driver – free-of-charge, with the company saying it had never been asked to provide such a tribute before.

The late Robert Collins.

Advertisement

Emma said her father ‘absolutely loved’ working as a lorry driver.

As a youngster, Emma would often accompany Robert on his journeys, even helping apply the lorry’s latches after she had learnt how.

Explaining her father’s passion for lorry driving, she said: “It was the travelling. It was getting to know different people, seeing the sights around the UK.”

Emma was full of praise for the part played by George H Kime & Co on the day of the funeral, giving special thanks to George Kime, Bob Kime, Scott Starkey-Gettings, and Dean Campbell from the business.

Advertisement

“They worked extremely hard to make sure everything was precise and the unit was pristine, cleaned inside and out, so that everything was perfect on the day,” she said.

Also forming part of the procession were members of the Lincolnshire Bikers, a group Emma approached due to her father’s love of motorbikes.

She offered her thanks to them as well, describing the procession they helped to create as ‘very moving’.

"I just wanted to make it as special as possible, to give my dad the best fitting send-off as I can, one he would be extremely proud of,” she said.

Advertisement