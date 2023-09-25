The family of a man who sadly died following a collision on the A16 Ludborough Road on Thursday night (September 21) have released a tribute.

Sean Taylor, 36, was a doting father of three, and his family have now paid tribute to the man whose death has left a “massive void” in their lives.

They said: "He was 6ft 4ins, larger than life and everyone knew when he was around.

"Sean was a hardworking chap that loved his job, colleagues, his friends and especially his family. He will be greatly missed and has left a massive void in all our lives."