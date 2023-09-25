Family pay tribute to 'larger than life' Sean
The family of a man who sadly died following a collision on the A16 Ludborough Road on Thursday night (September 21) have released a tribute.
Sean Taylor, 36, was a doting father of three, and his family have now paid tribute to the man whose death has left a “massive void” in their lives.
They said: "He was 6ft 4ins, larger than life and everyone knew when he was around.
"Sean was a hardworking chap that loved his job, colleagues, his friends and especially his family. He will be greatly missed and has left a massive void in all our lives."
A fundraising page to raise money for his family has been set up by his friends Shelley Grice and Rosie Payne, which can be found at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/shelley-grice?utm_term=zvpvJK8x2