Shah Muhammad.

The family of a 37-year-old man who died following a collision on the A17 at Leadenham have paid tribute to him.

Shah Muhammad was involved in the collision between a silver Seat Alhambra and an HGV lorry on the A17 between Brant Broughton and Leadenham which took place just after 2pm on Friday November 1.

In a tribute released they said: “Shah Muhammad was a son of a soldier. He was a great son to his mother.

"Men are what their mothers made them. His work ethic, his smile, his laugh was unmatched in this world. He was courageous and forgiving. His heart was pure with pure intentions. Words can’t describe such a man.”

Following the crash, Lincolnshire Police said Mr Muhammad, who was in the Seat, “sadly sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision”. The driver of the HGV suffered minor injuries.

The investigation into the circumstances of the collision are still ongoing.

The Serious Collision Investigation Unit is appealing for any witnesses to the collision who have not already spoken to police, or anyone who may have any dashcam footage that is relevant to the enquiry to contact [email protected] quoting incident 284 of 01/11/24.