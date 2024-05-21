Pine Trees Leisure Park in Skegness has been sold to Blue Anchor.

Savills has sold the freehold of Pine Trees Leisure Park for an undisclosed sum.

The family owned holiday park comprises 77 static holiday caravan pitches and 100 grass touring and tent pitches. Pine Trees Leisure Park also includes two fishing lakes, six holiday letting cottages, three apartments, and a club building.

Pine Trees Leisure Sits on the outskirts of Skegness. The 14.11-acre site also benefits from a peaceful rural location with a number of nearby attractions including the award-winning blue flag beach, Skegness Pier with amusement arcades, and the Pleasure Beach with funfair rides.

Richard Prestwich, Director, Leisure and Trading, Savills Chester, comments: "Pine Trees Leisure Park is an established holiday park located on the outskirts of the popular tourist town of Skegness.