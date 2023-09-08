Family tribute to 18-year-old killed in collision on A17 near Sutterton
Lincolnshire Police received reports just before 5am on Sunday (September 3) of a collision between a Citroen C4 car and an HGV on the A17 between Swineshead roundabout and Sutterton roundabout.
A police spokesman said: “The 18-year-old male driver of the Citroen was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. The male driver of the lorry was not seriously injured.”
His family have paid tribute to John, who they describe as a devoted son, brother, uncle and grandson.
In a joint statement they said: "He was beloved.”
His parents said he was “a better son than anyone could have wished for”. His sister said he was one of the people she was closest to in the world, and she loved watching him be an uncle to her daughter. She is heartbroken that they will not get to grow up together.His family added: "Alongside his family, John had many friends who have said he was one of the nicest people you could meet. It didn’t matter what you threw at him, he would always be smiling and joking."He was passionate about all he was involved with, taking a massive amount of pride in every aspect of his work both at McDonald’s and his college."He enjoyed going to the gym with his friends, computing, swimming, and fishing, and he was excited to start his Computer Science degree at the University of Lincoln this September."John brought joy to everyone he met, and now a piece of us will always be missing."
The family ask for privacy while they process their loss.