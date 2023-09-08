Family tribute to 18-year-old killed in collision on A17 near Sutterton

His parents said he was “a better son than anyone could have wished for”. His sister said he was one of the people she was closest to in the world, and she loved watching him be an uncle to her daughter. She is heartbroken that they will not get to grow up together.His family added: "Alongside his family, John had many friends who have said he was one of the nicest people you could meet. It didn’t matter what you threw at him, he would always be smiling and joking."He was passionate about all he was involved with, taking a massive amount of pride in every aspect of his work both at McDonald’s and his college."He enjoyed going to the gym with his friends, computing, swimming, and fishing, and he was excited to start his Computer Science degree at the University of Lincoln this September."John brought joy to everyone he met, and now a piece of us will always be missing."