Family tribute to dad-of-three

The family of a father-of-three who died in a crash last month has paid tribute to him as “a loving son, brother and father”.

Sean Burlton.

Sean Burlton, 28, died despite efforts by police officers to save him when his car left the road and overturned into a water filled ditch in Counter Drain Drove in Tongue End, near Spalding on November 28.

Two other cars were involved. After the accident, seven men were arrested. One was later de-arrested and the remaining six are on police bail.

Sean grew up in Pointon and went to school in Billingborough. As well as his three children, he had a brother and three sisters including his twin sister. “We will never forget him,” said his family in a statement via police.

“He will be remembered as a family man who could be really funny, he was a free spirit and someone who loved to be outdoors. He was kind and caring and will be missed by everybody.

"He lived on a boat some of the time and loved to be around nature, he was his happiest when he was outdoors. He really loved fishing and spent many hours enjoying his hobby. He was well known locally by many anglers.”

In his younger days he loved banger racing and travelled to competitions.

