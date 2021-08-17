Family tribute to Walesby collision cyclist

Cyclist Thomas Benjamin William Berry died following a colliision with a cae in Walesby last month EMN-210817-132359001

Thomas Benjamin William Berry, aged 28, died in hospital on July 20, following the collision with a Honda Civic in Catskin Lane 11 days earlier

In a statement, his family said: “Tom was a vibrant person who was a wonderful son, brother, partner and friend.

“He was kind, gentle, clever, artistic and creative, and made art and props in mesh and wood.

“He was a witty and joyous part of our family, always ready to support and help anyone who needed him.

“Since Tom’s father had a stroke in 2018, Tom was an unfailing support.

“He was also a support to his partner Lily, who has been ill.

“He was our Mr Fixit – whether it was cobbling together parts for a piece of household equipment, fixing the printer, or cutting down trees, he was always willing and ready to help.

“Tom had many friends around the country that he had been prevented from visiting due to the lockdown and the need to shield his vulnerable partner and brother.

“He has left an enormous hole in our lives, and is missed very much by his partner Lily, brother Alistair, sister Kate and her partner Harry, mother Fee, father John, and his best friend Chad, as well as their wider family and all his friends.