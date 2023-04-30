Family's Easter fundraiser for Neighbour's Kitchen

‘C​ommunities coming together to help each other’, the mantra of a Louth charity, was embodied by this selfless family.

Erin, Ribbon, and Stanton Bryan with their fundraising stall.

​The Neighbours Kitchen in Louth, run by Paul Hugill MBE, provides a supply of fresh food to families who are struggling to provide nutritious food, while also encouraging families to cook and eat together.

And now the team at the Neighbour’s Kitchen have extended their thanks to a hard-working family who gave up their time to raise money for this good cause in the town.

Verity and Leon Bryan, along with their children Erin, Ribbon, and Stanton, ran a small stand on their driveway selling temporary tattoos, snap bands and Poppets to passers-by.

Using the profits they made from their stall, they went on to buy a number of Easter eggs to donate to the Neighbour’s Kitchen, and visited the charity at the Priory Hotel to present the eggs to the team.

Paul said that what the children had achieved was “inspiring”:

"We're so grateful to the family for their hard work raising money for us - this is what the Neighbour's Kitchen embodies, communities coming together to help each other."

To help raise funds for the families they help, the Priory also hosts monthly comedy nights on the first Wednesday of every month, and this Tuesday and Wednesday (May 2 and 3) will be the next event.

Hosted by resident MC, Sydney Fringe Comedy Award winner Robyn Perkins, comedians Radu Isac and Lucy Frederick will be providing the laughs.

