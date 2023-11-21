Family’s heartbreaking tribute to Skegness woman, 23, who tragically lost her life in collision

Jordan Allen sadly lost her life at the scene of the two-car collision. In a statement released by Lincolnshire Police, the family said: “We are broken and completely devastated over the loss of our beautiful daughter Jordan.“It isn't right and it isn't fair and we are struggling to think of our lives without her in them.“Jordan was everything to our family and a vast hole has been left where she should be and this will never be filled.“Jordan wouldn't think twice about helping or supporting others wherever she could. She was an outstanding academic achiever and was looking forward to a promising career in law.“Jordan had an amazing bond with her younger sister and as a family we were so proud of the young woman she had become.“Jordan was looking ahead and planning a future with her childhood sweetheart she had been with for the last eight years.“So many people tried so hard to save our daughter and we would like to thank everyone that was on the scene trying to save her, The police, Fire Service, ambulance, air ambulance and the members of the public that were there looking after both of our daughters.“Finally, thank you to all the messages and comforting words of support we as a family have received, It still feels unreal and we are waiting to wake up from this awful nightmare.”