Family's memorial with a difference to grandfather and 'passionate' gardener

LEFT: John with daughter Elizabeth on a birthday. RIGHT: Elizabeth taking part in the memorial gardening project.

A memorial with a difference is being created in a village near Boston in honour of a grandfather and ‘passionate’ gardener.

The family of the late John Lewis, of Algarkirk, are paying tribute to his memory by completing a gardening project that he had planned to tackle.

John, who died in November, aged 88, was a retired gardener.

Along with other members of his family, he moved to Algarkirk from Hertfordshire five years ago.

Daughter Elizabeth Lewis said: “His plan was to bring our old Georgian home’s garden back to life, after we bought a property that was empty for five years. It was overgrown with weeds, empty of any plants, and unloved.”

“His philosophy was to leave this world in a better place that he found it, and we intend to finish it for him,” she added.

As part of the project, the family are planting 88 trees in John’s memory, one for each year of his life.

They aim to complete the transformation by the end of November to coincide with the first anniversary of John passing away.

Elizabeth – who is being helped by sons William, 21, and Mason, 11, in the project – said: “He was a passionate gardener for the last 25 years and we hope it is a fitting, lasting memorial to him and something that will help us with our own grief.”