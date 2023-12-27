Fans ejected from Boston Utd V Kings Lynn match after 'homophobic chanting' and 'racist abuse'

Boston United players celebrate their win at the end of the Boxing Day match with Kings Lynn Town FC.

A police investigation is underway following reports of ‘homophobic chanting’ and ‘racist abuse’ by Kings Lynn Town FC supporters at a Boxing Day match with Boston United.

The incident kicked off at The Walks stadium yesterday (December 26) during which the game had to be halted twice by the referee.

Police later ejected the offending fans.

In a club statement yesterday, a spokesperson for Kings Lynn Town FC said: “In two intervals in the game in the second half, there were reports of homophobic chanting coming from the Pattrick and Thompson Stand. Additional security was deployed and the standard message to supporters to deter behaviour.

"Further reports of homophobic abuse for which the game was stopped again temporarily, at this point those identified were ejected and dealt with by Norfolk Police.

“We will continue co-operating with any future investigation by the Police or the FA.”

During the match, Boston United tweeted: “Match is currently halted. Referee has been over to the bench twice to discuss reports from his assistant referee on home fan behaviour behind him.”

Boston United won the National League North match 2-1.

Later today (Wednesday) Norfolk Police announced they had made some arrests in connection with the incident.

A force spokesperson said: “Two people were arrested at a King’s Lynn Town football match yesterday (26 December 2023).

“They were arrested following reports that two members of the crowd at the match between King’s Lynn Town FC v Boston United at The Walks, Tennyson Road, King’s Lynn, yesterday afternoon used racially abusive language towards a player.

“One man, aged in his 20s, was arrested for a racially aggravated public order offence and possession of a class A drug. One man, aged in his 30s, was arrested for a racially aggravated public order offence. Both are from the King’s Lynn area.

“They were taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning and have been released on police bail until 16 February 2024 while enquiries continue.

“Police are aware of another allegation of offensive language being used at the match and enquiries are on-going.”