‘Fantastic’ – Annual Christmas fair returns to Boston-area school after year’s break, raises £1,600-plus

Trade at the cake stall, helping raise more than £1,600 for PTFA support.

The event at Gosberton Academy was held by the school’s Parents, Teachers and Friends Association (PTFA).

It included a mix of community and school-led stalls and a raffle featuring items donated by local businesses and individuals (parents donated items based on a colour to produce five colour-coded hampers, one for each class).

In all, the event raised £1,677 for the PTFA.

Headteacher Tom Baxter said: “It was another fantastic event and one that was very enjoyable.”

“It was great to see so many of our families there having fun and enjoying themselves, but it was equally enjoyable to see members of the local community and some prospective parents there too,” he added.

In recent years, PTFA funds have been used to help pay for the likes of curriculum resources and school trips.

“They are so supportive and the money they raise makes a huge difference,” Mr Baxter said, thanking families as well for supporting the PTFA events.

Ahead of the Christmas break from lessons, PTFA funds paid for a pantomime trip for all pupils and staff at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre and free Christmas lunches for all children.